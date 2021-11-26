A strong earthquake of magnitude 6.1 struck the Myanmar-India border region on Friday, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS). The quake was felt in Chittagong in Bangladesh and as far away as Kolkata in eastern India, according to witness accounts posted on European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre's (EMSC) website said.

"Very strong," one such witness posted on EMSC from Chittagong, which is about 184 km (115 miles) west of the quake's epicentre.

EMSC pegged the temblor's magnitude at 5.8, after having earlier given it a magnitude of 6.0 and said the epicentre was about 126 km southeast of Aizawl in northeastern India.

Another earthquake of 6.1 magnitude jolted southeast of Thenzawl in Mizoram in the early hours of Friday.

According to NCS, the tremors of the earthquake had a depth of 12 kilometres and occurred at around 5.15 am.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:6.1, Occurred on 26-11-2021, 05:15:38 IST, Lat: 22.77 & Long: 93.23, Depth: 12 Km, Location: 73km SE of Thenzawl, Mizoram," the National Center of Seismology added.

(More details are awaited)

