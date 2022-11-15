Earthquake of magnitude of 3.4 hits Maharashtra

Earthquake of magnitude of 3.4 hits Maharashtra2 min read . 02:02 PM IST
The National Center for Seismology (NCS) informed that Kolhapur in Maharashtra experienced an earthquake on Tuesday morning, with a magnitude of 3.4 on the Richter scale.
The earthquake occurred at 9:26 AM. The depth of the earthquake was 5 Km below the ground.
"An earthquake of magnitude 3.4 occurred 81 Km North-west of Kolhapur, Maharashtra, at around 9:26 in the morning. The depth of the earthquake was 5 km below the ground," NCS tweeted.
No damage has been reported due to the earthquake as of now. More reports are awaited.
In a similar incident, an earthquake with a magnitude of 5.4 struck Nepal on November 12, 2022, at 7.57 p.m. As a result, simultaneous tremors were felt in Delhi and the National Capital Region.
There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage, according to the Press of Trust of India. This is due to the fact that, according to Michigan Tech researchers, earthquakes ranging in intensity from 2.5 to 5.4 occur approximately 500,000 times annually worldwide but cause little damage.
This week, India felt earthquake tremors thrice, particularly in the north. Nepal felt an earthquake of magnitude 6.3 on November 10 and a magnitude 4.1 earthquake on November 9.
The preliminarily report on the catastrophe that had killed six people in Nepal November 10, added that: “The earthquake is felt from Vadodara in the west to Siliguri in eastern Uttar Pradesh to Vijayawada in the south."
Through the NCS website and mobile app, more than 260 earthquake-related felt reports ranging in intensity from I to IV on the Modified Mercalli Intensity (MMI) Scale were received from Delhi, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, and West Bengal.
Additionally, on November 11, a 5.7-magnitude earthquake struck near the village of Charu in West Siang, Arunachal Pradesh, at 10:31 p.m.
The NCS stated that the epicentre was located "at a shallow focal depth of 10 km" 165 km north-northeast of Itanagar and 365 km northeast of Guwahati at 28.400 N and 94.40 E.
With inputs from agencies*
