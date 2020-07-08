Earthquake strikes Andaman sea1 min read . Updated: 08 Jul 2020, 10:19 AM IST
- The earthquake was reported from the Andaman sea at 5:19 am today
- Indonesia's main island Java was also hit by an earthquake yesterday
NEW DELHI : Andaman sea was hit by a moderate earthquake of 4.4 magnitude this morning. No news of loss of life or property has been reported from the Andaman and Nicobar islands.
The National Centre for Seismology said the earthquake occurred at 5:19 am and the epicentre was 71-km east of Port Blair, the capital of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. The earthquake had a depth of 150 km.
Yesterday, a deep undersea earthquake measuring 6.6 magnitude on the Richter Scale hit off the coast of Indonesia's main island of Java, but no injuries or serious damage were reported.
