Earthquake strikes Andaman sea

Earthquake strikes Andaman sea1 min read . 10:19 AM IST
- The earthquake was reported from the Andaman sea at 5:19 am today
- Indonesia's main island Java was also hit by an earthquake yesterday
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
NEW DELHI : Andaman sea was hit by a moderate earthquake of 4.4 magnitude this morning. No news of loss of life or property has been reported from the Andaman and Nicobar islands.
Andaman sea was hit by a moderate earthquake of 4.4 magnitude this morning. No news of loss of life or property has been reported from the Andaman and Nicobar islands.
The National Centre for Seismology said the earthquake occurred at 5:19 am and the epicentre was 71-km east of Port Blair, the capital of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. The earthquake had a depth of 150 km.
The National Centre for Seismology said the earthquake occurred at 5:19 am and the epicentre was 71-km east of Port Blair, the capital of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. The earthquake had a depth of 150 km.
Yesterday, a deep undersea earthquake measuring 6.6 magnitude on the Richter Scale hit off the coast of Indonesia's main island of Java, but no injuries or serious damage were reported.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated