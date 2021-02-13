Earthquake strikes during Rahul Gandhi's live session. Watch his reaction

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was unflustered by an earthquake that struck Tajikistan on late Friday night while he was virtually interacting with the students of the University of Chicago and calmly continued with the live programme.

"By the way, I think there's an earthquake going on," Rahul Gandhi was heard saying in the live virtual interaction with historian Dipesh Chakrabarty and political science students from the University of Chicago when strong tremors were felt across north India in Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, the Delhi-NCR and Uttarakhand.

The Congress leader later chuckled and said that his entire room was "shaking".

The video was soon viral on social media.

Gandhi's reaction amused many on social media. "I love how Rahul Gandhi went like "btw I think there's an earthquake, my whole room is shaking" in the middle of his interaction with students of the University of Chicago and then just continued with his answer," wrote one Twitter user.

I love how @RahulGandhi went like "btw I think there's an #earthquake, my whole room is shaking" in the middle of his interaction with students of University of Chicago and then just continued with his answer. #InConversationWithRahulGandhi — Hasiba | حسيبة 🌈 #Andolanjivi (@HasibaAmin) February 12, 2021

Another user wrote, "Wow! I was watching Rahul Gandhi's talk yesterday - he noticed there was an earthquake - brought it to the panelist’s notice and carried on! How cool is that! Really!"

Earthquake of 6.1 magnitude jolts north India

A high-intensity earthquake hit Tajikistan yesterday night, tremors of which were felt across north India in Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, the Delhi-NCR region, and Uttarakhand.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took to Twitter saying, "Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi. Praying for everyone's safety."

Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi. Praying for everyone's safety. https://t.co/8fU8TGQLiE — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 12, 2021

The seismology department at first erroneously gave the epicentre as Amritsar and put the quake's depth at 19 km. It later sent a revised statement to confirm the quake was in Tajikistan. It ascribed the error to a software mistake, according to a report.

As per the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the magnitude of the quake was 6.3.

The strong tremors created panic among people who rushed out of their homes. Cracks in the walls of some houses have been reported in Jammu and Kashmir.

However, there were no immediate reports of any loss of life or damage to property.

Earlier this week, the Modi government informed the Parliament that as many as 965 earthquakes measuring 3 and more on the Richter Scale were recorded in the Delhi-NCR region alone last year.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via