Earthquake strikes Jammu and Kashmir today; total 7 quakes in last 3 days

Earthquake strikes Jammu and Kashmir today; total 7 quakes in last 3 days2 min read . 05:50 AM IST
- An earthquake of magnitude 3.4 on the Richter scale hits Katra in Jammu and Kashmir at 3.28 am on Friday
An earthquake of magnitude 3.4 on the Richter scale hits Katra in Jammu and Kashmir at 3.28 am on Friday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) informed.
An earthquake of magnitude 3.4 on the Richter scale hits Katra in Jammu and Kashmir at 3.28 am on Friday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) informed.
The depth of the earthquake was 5 Km below the ground.
The depth of the earthquake was 5 Km below the ground.
"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.4, Occurred on 26-08-2022, 03:28:33 IST, Lat: 33.17 & Long: 75.57, Depth: 5 Km, Location: 62km ENE of Katra, Jammu and Kashmir" NCS tweeted.
"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.4, Occurred on 26-08-2022, 03:28:33 IST, Lat: 33.17 & Long: 75.57, Depth: 5 Km, Location: 62km ENE of Katra, Jammu and Kashmir" NCS tweeted.
This is the seventh earthquake that occurred in the region in the past three days.
This is the seventh earthquake that occurred in the region in the past three days.
According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), a 4.1 magnitude of earthquake hit Katra, Jammu & Kashmir at 11:04 pm. The quake hit at latitude 33.20 degrees north and longitude 75.56 degrees east at a depth of 5 km.
According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), a 4.1 magnitude of earthquake hit Katra, Jammu & Kashmir at 11:04 pm. The quake hit at latitude 33.20 degrees north and longitude 75.56 degrees east at a depth of 5 km.
The second earthquake occurred at 11:52 PM on Wednesday. The depth of the earthquake was 5 Km below the ground.
The second earthquake occurred at 11:52 PM on Wednesday. The depth of the earthquake was 5 Km below the ground.
"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.2, Occurred on 24-08-2022, 23:52:45 IST, Lat: 33.05 & Long: 75.58, Depth: 5 Km , Location: 60km E of Katra, Jammu and Kashmir," NCS had tweeted.
"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.2, Occurred on 24-08-2022, 23:52:45 IST, Lat: 33.05 & Long: 75.58, Depth: 5 Km , Location: 60km E of Katra, Jammu and Kashmir," NCS had tweeted.
And, similar tremors were felt on Tuesday (August 23) as well. Four earthquakes jolted J&K's Katra in less than six hours.
And, similar tremors were felt on Tuesday (August 23) as well. Four earthquakes jolted J&K's Katra in less than six hours.
The first earthquake hit east of Katra, Jammu & Kashmir at 2:20 am on Tuesday. The depth of the earthquake was 10 km below the ground. The magnitude of the first quake was 3.9 on the Richter scale.
The first earthquake hit east of Katra, Jammu & Kashmir at 2:20 am on Tuesday. The depth of the earthquake was 10 km below the ground. The magnitude of the first quake was 3.9 on the Richter scale.
The second earthquake of 2.6 magnitude occurred 9.5 km northeast of Doda in Jammu region at 3.21 am. The third quake of 2.8 magnitude occurred 29 km east of Udhampur in Jammu region at 3.44 am on Tuesday.
The second earthquake of 2.6 magnitude occurred 9.5 km northeast of Doda in Jammu region at 3.21 am. The third quake of 2.8 magnitude occurred 29 km east of Udhampur in Jammu region at 3.44 am on Tuesday.
The fourth earthquake of 2.9 magnitude occurred 26 km south east of Udhampur at 8.03 am.
The fourth earthquake of 2.9 magnitude occurred 26 km south east of Udhampur at 8.03 am.
In addition to this, Maharashtra's Kolhapur also experienced two earthquakes in less than 48 hours. On Friday, an earthquake of 3.9 magnitude hit the region at 2:21 am, the NCS informed. The depth of the tremor was 10 km.
In addition to this, Maharashtra's Kolhapur also experienced two earthquakes in less than 48 hours. On Friday, an earthquake of 3.9 magnitude hit the region at 2:21 am, the NCS informed. The depth of the tremor was 10 km.
"Earthquake of magnitude 3.9 occurred 10km E ENE of Kolhapur, Maharashtra, at around 2:21 am today. The depth of the earthquake was 10 km below the ground," NCS tweeted.
"Earthquake of magnitude 3.9 occurred 10km E ENE of Kolhapur, Maharashtra, at around 2:21 am today. The depth of the earthquake was 10 km below the ground," NCS tweeted.
Yesterday (Thursday) NCS said that a 3.4 magnitude of earthquake occurred at 12:05 am in Kolhapur.
Yesterday (Thursday) NCS said that a 3.4 magnitude of earthquake occurred at 12:05 am in Kolhapur.
The depth of the earthquake was 5 Km below the ground, it added.
The depth of the earthquake was 5 Km below the ground, it added.