An earthquake of magnitude 3.5 on the Richter scale, with its epicentre in Jammu and Kashmir's Katra area, hit the region at 03.02:05 IST on Thursday. The depth of the earthquake was 5 km, and hit around 84 km east of Katra, the National Centre for Seismology said.

Earthquake of Magnitude:3.5, Occurred on 17-02-2022, 03:02:45 IST, Lat: 33.08 & Long: 75.83, Depth: 5 Km ,Location: 84km E of Katra, Jammu and Kashmir, India for more information download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/P7D0o23AEA@ndmaindia @Indiametdept pic.twitter.com/M7ja1aWfXP — National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) February 16, 2022

It said that the earthquake had a depth of five km with its epicentre lying 84 km east of Katra. The official said there were no reports of any damage so far.

Earlier today, another earthquake of magnitude 3.3 had hit the Joshimath area of Uttarakhand.

Earthquake of Magnitude:3.3, Occurred on 17-02-2022, 14:24:48 IST, Lat: 30.27 & Long: 79.42, Depth: 5 Km ,Location: 34km SSW of Joshimath, Uttarakhand , India for more information download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/vQeQBm7HMu @Indiametdept @ndmaindia pic.twitter.com/OOojagLbCn — National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) February 17, 2022

As per the NCS website, a mild intensity earthquake of magnitude 2.5 had also hit the Shimla district of Himachal Pradesh. Its magnitude and depth were recorded at 2.5 and 10km, respectively.

Here are the details:

Magnitude: 2.5 - Shimla, Himachal Pradesh

Origin Time 2022-02-17 02:55:13 IST

Lat, Long 31.35, 78.01

Magnitude, Depth M: 2.5 , D: 10km

Event Status Reviewed

