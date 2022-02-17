OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Earthquake strikes Katra belt of Jammu & Kashmir. Details here
An earthquake of magnitude 3.5 on the Richter scale, with its epicentre in Jammu and Kashmir's Katra area, hit the region at 03.02:05 IST on Thursday. The depth of the earthquake was 5 km, and hit around 84 km east of Katra, the National Centre for Seismology said.

It said that the earthquake had a depth of five km with its epicentre lying 84 km east of Katra. The official said there were no reports of any damage so far. 

Earlier today, another earthquake of magnitude 3.3 had hit the Joshimath area of Uttarakhand.

As per the NCS website, a mild intensity earthquake of magnitude 2.5 had also hit the Shimla district of Himachal Pradesh. Its magnitude and depth were recorded at 2.5 and 10km, respectively.

Here are the details:

Magnitude: 2.5 - Shimla, Himachal Pradesh

Origin Time 2022-02-17 02:55:13 IST

Lat, Long 31.35, 78.01

Magnitude, Depth M: 2.5 , D: 10km

Event Status Reviewed

