Earthquake Today: 3.0 magnitude jolt hits Haryana’s Rohtak

Livemint
Published12 Nov 2024, 08:25 AM IST
On 3 November a tremor of 3.4 magnitude was experienced in Gujarat's Kutch district early in the day, the Institute of Seismological Research (ISR) said.

No casualty or loss of property was reported in the district due to the seismic activity, officials said.

The tremor was recorded at 3.58 am with its epicentre located 53 km north-north east of Lakhpat, the Gandhinagar-based ISR said.

Earlier on October 27, Amreli district in Saurashtra region of the state recorded a tremor of 3.7 magnitude, as per the ISR data.

Tremor and earthquake risks are very high in Gujarat.

The state has suffered nine major earthquakes in the past 200 years, as per information provided by the Gujarat State Disaster Management Authority (GSDMA).

The 2001 Kutch earthquake was the third largest and second most destructive earthquake in India over the last two centuries, it said.

On January 26, 2001, Gujarat was struck by an earthquake of 6.9 magnitude with its epicentre near Bhachau in Kutch which affected the entire state. The quake left nearly 13,800 persons killed and another 1.67 lakh injured, according to the GSDMA data.

On November 2, Aan earthquake of 3.6 magnitude hit parts of Jharkhand. There was no immediate report of any loss of life or damage to property, he said.

The epicentre of the earthquake, which struck around 9.20 am, was in Khunti district, around 35 km from the state's capital Ranchi, senior meteorologist Upendra Shrivastava told PTI.

A National Center for Seismology report said the depth of the quake was five kilometres.

The impact was minor, he said.

A tremor was also felt in Jamshedpur and Kandra of Seraikela-Kharswan district.

First Published:12 Nov 2024, 08:25 AM IST
Earthquake Today: 3.0 magnitude jolt hits Haryana's Rohtak

