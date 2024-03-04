Earthquake today: 3.2 magnitude quake hit Jammu and Kashmir's Doda
Earthquake today: The National Centre for Seismology (NCS) informed on Monday about a earthquake of 3.2 magnitude on on the Richter Scale which hit the Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir. The quake hit the Jammu division's district at 9:08 PM and currently there are no reports of damages or casualties in the earthquake.