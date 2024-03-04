Earthquake today: 3.2 magnitude quake hit Jammu and Kashmir's Doda

Earthquake today: The National Centre for Seismology (NCS) informed on Monday about a earthquake of 3.2 magnitude on on the Richter Scale which hit the Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir. The quake hit the Jammu division's district at 9:08 PM and currently there are no reports of damages or casualties in the earthquake.

As per the NCS, which is the nodal agency of the Government of India for monitoring of earthquake activity, the Jammu and Kashmir earthquake had a depth of 10 kilometers and its shockwaves were felt across the region.

“Earthquake of Magnitude: 3.2, Occurred on 04-03-2024, 21:08:39 IST, Lat: 33.02 & Long: 75.84, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Doda, Jammu and Kashmir, India," the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said in a post on X.

The National Center for Seismology (NCS) serves as the central authority under the Government of India responsible for overseeing and tracking earthquake occurrences within the nation. Operating a sophisticated National Seismological Network comprising 160 stations equipped with advanced technology, strategically positioned nationwide, the NCS diligently observes seismic activity throughout the country, maintaining continuous surveillance around the clock.

This is a developing story, will be updated with more inputs

