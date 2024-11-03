Earthquake today: 3.4 magnitude tremor hits Kutch in Gujarat; no deaths or property damage

Earthquake today: A 3.4 magnitude earthquake struck Gujarat's Kutch district early today, with no reported casualties or property damage. The tremor occurred at 3.58 am, 53 km north-northeast of Lakhpat. 

Updated3 Nov 2024, 10:10 AM IST
An earthquake measuring 3.4 magnitude on the Richter Scale was felt in the Kutch district of Gujarat early on November 3, 2024.
An earthquake measuring 3.4 magnitude on the Richter Scale was felt in the Kutch district of Gujarat early on November 3, 2024.

Earthquake today: An earthquake measuring 3.4 magnitude on the Richter Scale was felt in the Kutch district of Gujarat early today (November 3), according to the Institute of Seismological Research (ISR).

The Gandhinagar-based ISR said the quake was recorded at 3:58 a.m. today, with its epicentre located 53 km north-northeast of Lakhpat. “No casualty or loss of property was reported in the district due to the seismic activity,” officials added.

Gujarat a Earthquake-Prone Zone

Gujarat state is an earthquake-prone “high risk” area. A 3.7 magnitude tremor was also recorded in Amreli district in the state's Saurashtra region just last week on October 27, as per ISR data, the PTI report said.

Over the past 200 years, Gujarat has suffered nine major earthquakes, information from the Gujarat State Disaster Management Authority (GSDMA) showed, the report said. In 2001, the devastating Kutch earthquake was India's third largest and second-most destructive in over the past 200 years, it added.

On January 26, 2001, Gujarat was struck by a 6.9 magnitude earthquake, with its epicentre near Bhachau in Kutch. It affected the whole state and left around 13,800 dead and 1.67 lakh injured, according to the GSDMA data.

Latest Earthquake Incidents

On October 22, an earthquake of magnitude of 3.8 struck Maharashtra's Nanded district at 06.52 am. Prior to that, on October 13, two earthquakes were felt across India — one in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district and another in Udalguri, Assam.

A 4.3 quake struck Chenab valley in Doda, Jammu and Kashmir at 6.14 am on October 13, according to the NCS. The earthquake epicentre was 4 km deep and was located at coordinates: Lat, Long 32.95, 75.83.

Later in the day, another earthquake of 4.2 magnitude jolted the north-central part of Assam, an official bulletin said. The earthquake's epicentre was located around 105 km north of Guwahati and 48 km west of Tezpur, near the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border.

Over the past few weeks, the earthquake incidents have increased in the region and experts believe that the main reason behind frequent earthquakes is the release of pressure.

(With inputs from PTI)

First Published:3 Nov 2024, 10:10 AM IST
