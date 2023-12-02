Hello User
India/  Earthquake today: 3.4 scale quake hits Ladakh, 5.8 quake hits Bangladesh

Earthquake today: 3.4 scale quake hits Ladakh, 5.8 quake hits Bangladesh

Earthquake today: Ladakh in India (3.4 intensity) and Bangladesh (5.8 intensity) both were hit by earthquakes today on December 2

A 3.4 scale earthquake hit Ladakh on December 2

An earthquake measuring 3.4 on the Richter scale jolted India's northernmost region of Ladakh this morning at 8.25 am, as per the National Center for Seismology (NCS), ANI reported.

The NCS confirmed that the seismic activity was felt in the area, with the epicentre located at a latitude of 35.44 and a longitude of 77.36. The earthquake struck at a depth of 10 km.

The NCS posted on X, stating, "Earthquake of Magnitude: 3.4, Occurred on 02-12-2023, 08:25:38 IST, Lat: 35.44 & Long: 77.36, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Ladakh."

Bangladesh hit by a 5.8-strong quake

In the subcontinent, on the same day, Bangladesh was also affected by an earthquake measuring 5.8 magnitude on the Ritcher scale, Reuters reported. According to the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ), this quake was at a depth of 10 km, it added.

Earthquake-prone zones

Both Leh and Ladakh fall within Seismic Zone IV, indicating a significantly high risk of vulnerability to earthquakes. Situated in the tectonically active Himalayan region, these areas are susceptible to frequent tremors.

The identification of earthquake-prone areas in the country is based on scientific evaluations encompassing past seismic activity, tectonic configurations, and historical data. The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has categorized the nation into four seismic zones – Zones V, IV, III, and II. Zone V faces the highest level of seismicity, while Zone II experiences the lowest.

