Earthquake today: 3.5 magnitude hits Kashmir's Kupwara district

Earthquake today: A 3.5-magnitude earthquake shook Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district on Thursday, 21 August 2025. However, there have been no damage reports so far, reported the news agency PTI, citing officials aware of the development.

According to the agency report, the 3.5 magnitude (on the Richter scale) earthquake was located at the epicentre of the Kupwara district in Northern Kashmir.

The earthquake occurred around 1.41 p.m. on Thursday, 21 August 2025, at a latitude of 34.68 degrees North and a longitude of 74.39 degrees East at a depth of five kilometres, according to the officials aware of the development.

As per the news report, there have been no reports of any injury or damage to property so far.

Himachal Pradesh Earthquake Mint reported earlier citing the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) on Wednesday, 20 August 2025, a 3.3 magnitude earthquake hit the Chamba district of Himachal Pradesh.

The NCS said that the earthquake occurred at 03:27 a.m. (IST) on Wednesday. The earthquake was at a depth of 20 kilometres.

“EQ of M: 3.3, On: 20/08/2025 03:27:09 IST, Lat: 32.87 N, Long: 76.09 E, Depth: 20 Km, Location: Chamba, Himachal Pradesh,” said the Seismology agency in a post on the platform X.

Apart from the Himachal Pradesh earthquake on Wednesday, a 3.7 magnitude earthquake struck Pakistan in the early hours of Wednesday, according to the news report.

The earthquake reportedly took place at a depth of 170 km

“EQ of M: 3.7, On: 20/08/2025 02:38:23 IST, Lat: 29.86 N, Long: 71.09 E, Depth: 170 Km, Location: Pakistan,” said the NCS in a post on X.

The Seismic Network of the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said in a statement quoted by local news portal Dawn that an earthquake of magnitude 5.2 jolted Islamabad, Rawalpindi, and several parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa earlier on Tuesday this week.

