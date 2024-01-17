Earthquake today: 3.5 magnitude quake jolts Assam's Darrang

An earthquake of magnitude 3.5 on the richer scale has jolted Assam's Darrang district on Wednesday morning, the National Center for Seismology said. The quake occurred at 7.54 am today. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), NCS wrote, “Earthquake of Magnitude:3.5, Occurred on 17-01-2024, 07:54:52 IST, Lat: 26.55 & Long: 92.13, Depth: 20 Km ,Location: Darrang, Assam."

(Disclaimer: This is a developing story. More details are awaited.)

