Earthquake Today: 3.5 magnitude quake jolts Tura region in Meghalaya

An earthquake of magnitude 3.5 on the Richter scale jolted the Tura region in the West Garo Hills region of Meghalaya, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said on 23 December.

According to the NCS, the earthquake occurred around 7.25 pm at a depth of 5 km. The epicenter of the earthquake was found to be at latitude 25.55 and longitude 90.48, as per the NCS. Though casualties were reported as of now.

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 3.5 occurred on December 23 at 19:25 IST, Lat: 25.55 and Long: 90.48, Depth: 5 Km, Location: 28km E of Tura, Meghalaya," NCS posted.

This is the second time in a month, that an earthquake took place in Meghalaya. On 8 December, an earthquake of magnitude 3.8 on the Richter Scale hit Shillong, Meghalaya's capital at 8:46 am, said the National Center for Seismology.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.8, occurred on 08-12-2023, 08:46:56 IST, Lat: 25.47 & Long: 91.75, Depth: 14 Km, Location: 18km SW of Shillong, Meghalaya, India for more information Download the BhooKamp App," National Center for Seismology had posted on X.

Meanwhile, Pakistan's Islamabad, Rawalpindi, and surrounding areas were jolted on 22 December at around 5:30 am, with an earthquake of 4.4 magnitude shook Islamabad, Rawalpindi, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa regions. The earthquake's depth was recorded at 16 kilometres.

Also, tremors were felt in Pakistan on 18 December as an earthquake of magnitude 4.0 on the Richter Scale occurred. Though casualties were reported.

Earlier on 18 December an Earthquake measuring 5.5 on the Richter scale jolted Kargil-Ladakh at 3.38 pm at a depth of 10 kms.

With agency inputs.

