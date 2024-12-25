Earthquake today: A 3.5 magnitude quake struck Haryana on Wednesday. According to reports, there were tremors felt in Delhi-NCR region. The epi-centre of the earthquake was Sonipat, Haryana.

“EQ of M: 3.5, On: 25/12/2024 12:28:31 IST, Lat: 28.83 N, Long: 76.96 E, Depth: 5 Km, Location: Sonipat, Haryana,” read a post by National Center for Seismology on X.

There were no reports of casualty or damage to property in the state.

Earthquake in Gujarat Several regions of India are vulnerable to high-intensity earthquake. On Monday, a tremor of 3.7 magnitude jolted Gujarat's Kutch district, the Institute of Seismological Research (ISR) said.

There was no report of any casualty or damage to property, the district administration said. The tremor was recorded at 10.44 am with its epicentre 76 kilometres north-north east of Lakhpat, the Gandhinagar-based ISR said.

This is the second seismic activity of more than 3 magnitude this month in the district. On December 7, a tremor of 3.2 magnitude was recorded in the district, according to the ISR.

Last month, Kutch recorded an earthquake of 4 magnitude on November 18. Earlier, on November 15, Patan in north Gujarat was jolted by an earthquake of 4.2 magnitude, as per the ISR data.

Gujarat is a high earthquake-risk area It suffered nine major earthquakes in the past 200 years, according to data of the Gujarat State Disaster Management Authority (GSDMA).

The earthquake in Kutch on January 26, 2001 was the third largest and second most destructive in India over the last two centuries, according to the GSDMA.

A large number of towns and villages in the district had suffered almost complete destruction in the earthquake, which killed nearly 13,800 persons and left 1.67 lakh others injured.