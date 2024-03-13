Earthquake today: 3.6 magnitude quake hits Madhya Pradesh’s Seoni

An earthquake of magnitude 3.6 on the Richter Scale hit Seoni, Madhya Pradesh at 8:02 pm today, the National Centre for Seismology said

“An earthquake of magnitude 3.6 on the Richter Scale hit Seoni, Madhya Pradesh at 8:02 pm today", the National Centre for Seismology said.

The temblor, originating at a shallow depth of 5 km, was felt across the area.

According to seismic data, the earthquake's epicentre was located at coordinates 22.10 latitude and 73.53 longitude.

Earlier on Tuesday, an earthquake of magnitude 4.2 jolted the Andaman Islands.

According to the National Center for Seismology data, the tremors were felt at around 11.32 pm on Tuesday. The epicentre of the quake was found to be at latitude 10.06 and longitude 95.00 at a depth of 67 km.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.2, Occurred on 12-03-2024, 23:32:00 IST, Lat: 10.06 & Long: 95.00, Depth: 67 Km, Location: Andaman, Sea India," a post on the official handle of NCS on X stated.

The National Center for Seismology (NCS) serves as the central authority under the Government of India responsible for overseeing and tracking earthquake occurrences within the nation.

Operating a sophisticated National Seismological Network comprising 160 stations equipped with advanced technology, strategically positioned nationwide, the NCS diligently observes seismic activity throughout the country, maintaining continuous surveillance around the clock.

