Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Get Exclusive Features
With the Mint App

Get App
  • Trade Insights
  • My Mint
  • Infographics
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ News / India/  Earthquake today: 3.7 magnitude quake strikes Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtawar

Earthquake today: 3.7 magnitude quake strikes Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtawar

Livemint

Earthquake today: 3.7 magnitude quake strikes Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtawar

An earthquake of magnitude 6.4 struck off the coast of Timor-Leste, or East Timor, a Southeast Asian nation

Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district was struck by a an earthquake of 3.7 magnitude on Richter scale on Tuesday, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

The earthquake occured at 4:44 pm at a depth of 10 km in Jammu and Kashmir today.

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 3.7, Occurred on 09-04-2024, 16:44:04 IST, Lat: 33.31 & Long: 76.72, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Kishtwar, Jammu and Kashmir," National Centre for Seismology posted on X. This is the second earthquake in the region in last two days. On April 7, Kishtwar was struck by an earthquake of 3.5 magnitude on Richter scale.

(This is a breaking, refresh for updates)

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.