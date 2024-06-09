Earthquake today: 3.9 magnitude quake strikes Rajasthan’s Sikar

An earthquake of magnitude 3.9 struck Sikar, Rajasthan, late at night on Saturday.

Earthquake of magnitude 3.9 hits Sikar, Rajasthan.
Earthquake of magnitude 3.9 hits Sikar, Rajasthan.

An earthquake of magnitude 3.9 struck the Sikar district of Rajasthan late at night on Saturday, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

The earthquake's epicentre was located at Latitude 27.41 N and Longitude 75.06 E, at a depth of 5 kilometres, the NCS stated.

“An earthquake of magnitude 3.9 on the Richter Scale occurred Saturday at 23:47:16 in Sikar, Rajasthan,” NCS said in a social media post on Sunday.

Further details awaited.

