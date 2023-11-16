Earthquake today: 3.9 magnitude quake jolts J-K's Doda

An earthquake of magnitude 3.9 on the Richter Scale hit the Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday. The quake jolted Doda at 9.34 am today, said the National Center for Seismology.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), NCS wrote, “Earthquake of Magnitude:3.9, Occurred on 16-11-2023, 09:34:19 IST, Lat: 33.05 & Long: 76.18, Depth: Doda, Jammu and Kashmir, India."

(Disclaimer: This is a developing story. Please check back later for more details.)

