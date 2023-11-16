Hello User
Business News/ News / India/  Earthquake today: 3.9 magnitude quake jolts J-K's Doda

Earthquake today: 3.9 magnitude quake jolts J-K's Doda

Livemint

Earthquake of Magnitude 3.9 occurred on 16-11-2023 at 09:34:19 IST in Doda, Jammu and Kashmir, India.

3.9 magnitude earthquake jolts J-K's Doda.

An earthquake of magnitude 3.9 on the Richter Scale hit the Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday. The quake jolted Doda at 9.34 am today, said the National Center for Seismology.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), NCS wrote, “Earthquake of Magnitude:3.9, Occurred on 16-11-2023, 09:34:19 IST, Lat: 33.05 & Long: 76.18, Depth: Doda, Jammu and Kashmir, India."

(Disclaimer: This is a developing story. Please check back later for more details.)

Updated: 16 Nov 2023, 10:02 AM IST
