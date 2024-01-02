Earthquake today: 3.9 quake hits Jammu and Kashmir

Hello User
Livemint

Earthquake of magnitude 3.9 hits Jammu-Kashmir.

An earthquake of 3.9 magnitude hit Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday but there were no reports of any damage, said the National Centre of Seismology, adding that the tremor was felt at 11.33 am.

The depth of the earthquake was five kilometers below the surface at 32.76 degrees north and 74.57 degrees east, it said.

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 3.9, Occurred on 02-01-2024, 11:33:32 IST, Lat: 32.76 and Long: 74.57, Depth: 5 Km , Location: Jammu and Kashmir," the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) posted on X (formerly Twitter).

A police official said there have so far been no reports of any damage from anywhere.

(Disclaimer: This is a breaking story. More details are awaited.)

