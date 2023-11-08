comScore
Earthquake today: 4.1 magnitude quake jolts Assam's Hailakandi
Earthquake today: 4.1 magnitude quake jolts Assam's Hailakandi

 Livemint

Earthquake of Magnitude 4.1 occurred in Hailakandi, Assam, India at a depth of 38 Km.

4.1 magnitude quake jolts Assam's Hailakandi. (AP)Premium
4.1 magnitude quake jolts Assam's Hailakandi. (AP)

An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 hit Assam's Hailakandi at 11.59 am on Wednesday, the National Center for Seismology (NSC) wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

“Earthquake of Magnitude:4.1, Occurred on 08-11-2023, 10:59:29 IST, Lat: 24.60 & Long: 92.74, Depth: 38 Km ,Location: Hailakandi, Assam, India," NCS said.

Meanwhile, an earthquake of magnitude 3.2 hit Punjab's Rupnagar on the intervening nights of Tuesday and Wednesday. The quake occurred at 1:13 a.m. on Wednesday. The NCS further said that the depth of the earthquake was 10 km.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.2, Occurred on 08-11-2023, 01:13:12 IST, Lat: 30.93 & Long: 76.43, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Rupnagar, Punjab," the NCS said. 

 

(Disclaimer: This is a developing story. More details are awaited.)

Updated: 08 Nov 2023, 12:22 PM IST
