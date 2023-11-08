Earthquake today: 4.1 magnitude quake jolts Assam's Hailakandi
Earthquake of Magnitude 4.1 occurred in Hailakandi, Assam, India at a depth of 38 Km.
An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 hit Assam's Hailakandi at 11.59 am on Wednesday, the National Center for Seismology (NSC) wrote on X (formerly Twitter).
Meanwhile, an earthquake of magnitude 3.2 hit Punjab's Rupnagar on the intervening nights of Tuesday and Wednesday. The quake occurred at 1:13 a.m. on Wednesday. The NCS further said that the depth of the earthquake was 10 km.
"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.2, Occurred on 08-11-2023, 01:13:12 IST, Lat: 30.93 & Long: 76.43, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Rupnagar, Punjab," the NCS said.
(Disclaimer: This is a developing story. More details are awaited.)
Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.