Earthquake today: 4.1 magnitude quake jolts Assam's Hailakandi

An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 hit Assam's Hailakandi at 11.59 am on Wednesday, the National Center for Seismology (NSC) wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

“Earthquake of Magnitude:4.1, Occurred on 08-11-2023, 10:59:29 IST, Lat: 24.60 & Long: 92.74, Depth: 38 Km ,Location: Hailakandi, Assam, India," NCS said.

Meanwhile, an earthquake of magnitude 3.2 hit Punjab's Rupnagar on the intervening nights of Tuesday and Wednesday. The quake occurred at 1:13 a.m. on Wednesday. The NCS further said that the depth of the earthquake was 10 km.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.2, Occurred on 08-11-2023, 01:13:12 IST, Lat: 30.93 & Long: 76.43, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Rupnagar, Punjab," the NCS said.

(Disclaimer: This is a developing story. More details are awaited.)

