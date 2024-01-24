Hello User
Business News/ News / India/  Earthquake today: 4.3 magnitude quake hits Pakistan

Earthquake today: 4.3 magnitude quake hits Pakistan

Livemint

  • Earthquake today: 4.3 magnitude quake hit Pakistan

The geographical location of the Earthquake shared by National Centre for Seismology

A Earthquake hit Pakistan on Wednesday and tremors were felt across the country at around 4:04 PM. The medium-intensity Earthquake was measured as 4.3 magnitude on the Richter Scale and as per National Center for Seismology (NCS), the depth of the Earthquake was 10 kilometers.

“Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 24-01-2024, 16:16:41 IST, Lat: 36.39 & Long: 71.78, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: Pakistan," the National Center for Seismology said in a post on X.

National Center for Seismology (NCS) is the nodal agency of the Government of India for monitoring of earthquake activities around the country. NCS maintains National Seismological Network of 155 stations each having state of art equipment and spreading all across the country. It monitors earthquake activity all across the country through its 24x7.

