Earthquake today: 4.3 magnitude quake hits Afghanistan

An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 struck Afghanistan with the epicentre at Latitude 36.22 North, Longitude 71.15 East, and a depth of 134 kilometres. No casualties reported.

ANI
First Published09:27 AM IST
An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter Scale struck Afghanistan on Tuesday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.

According to NCS, the epicentre of the earthquake was located at Latitude 36.22 North, Longitude 71.15 East, at a depth of 134 kilometres. The earthquake hit Afghanistan on Tuesday at 6:39 am IST.

Taking to X, NCS stated, "EQ of M: 4.3, On: 02/07/2024 06:39:09 IST, Lat: 36.22 N, Long: 71.15 E, Depth: 134 Km, Location: Afghanistan."

No casualties have been reported yet.

Further details are awaited.

