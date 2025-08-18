Earthquake Today: 4.3 magnitude quake jolts Assam's Nagaon

An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 jolted the Nagaon district of Assam, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) informed on Monday.

The earthquake, recorded around 40 kilometres away from Tezpur, had a depth of 35 kilometres and was felt at around 12.09 PM today.

"EQ of M: 4.3, On: 18/08/2025 12:09:33 IST, Lat: 26.28 N, Long: 92.71 E, Depth: 35 Km, Location: Nagaon, Assam," the NCS posted on X.

Meanwhile, on August 17, another earthquake of magnitude 3.1 was recorded in Rajasthan's Churu area at 5:30 PM. The earthquake, felt at a depth of 10 kilometres, occurred on 7.56 Latitude and 74.01 Longitude.