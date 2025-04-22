Earthquake today: 4.3 magnitude quake strikes Gujarat’s Kachchh

Earthquake today: An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.3 on the Richter Scale hit Kachchh, Gujarat at 11.26 PM (IST) on April 22, stated the National Center for Seismology.

As per the NCS, the earthquake struck at a depth of 20kms.

Earlier in the day, another earthquake measuring 4.1 on the Richter Scale, hit Tajikistan, as per reports.

The earthquake in Gujarat comes less than a month after the deadly 7.7 magnitude earthquake that struck Myanmar. Tremors were also felt in Thailand.

Delhi Earthquake Before the disastrous earthquake in Myanmar, in February 2025, Delhi NCR woke up to massive tremors as an earthquake with a magnitude of 4.0 on the Richter Scale hit the national capital at 05:36 am.

Myanmar Earthquake As of April 20, the Myanmar earthquake has claimed 3,735 lives, injured 5,108 people, and left 120 people missing, said Major General Zaw Min Tun, spokesman for the State Planning Council, reported Asia News Network.