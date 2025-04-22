Earthquake today: 4.3 magnitude quake strikes Gujarat’s Kachchh

“ As of today (April 20), the total number of deaths, injuries, and missing due to the earthquake is 3,735. There are 5,108 injured and 120 missing. The government shares the grief of the families. As the government carries out rehabilitation work, as the Prime Minister, Chairman of the State Planning Council, said, we will provide compensation to the dead and injured, and we are also making arrangements to provide compensation to those who lost their homes according to the type of house they live in, ” Asia News Network quoted Major General Zaw Min Tun as saying.