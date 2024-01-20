Earthquake today: 4.4 magnitude quake hits Andaman and Nicobar island

An earthquake of 4.4 magnitude on the richer scale on Saturday morning jolted Andaman and Nicobar island, the National Center for Seismology wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

The quake hit the island at around 7 am today, January 20. “Earthquake of Magnitude:4.4, Occurred on 20-01-2024, 07:06:19 IST, Lat: 9.97 & Long: 93.54, Depth: 11 Km ,Location: Andaman and Nicobar island," NCS said.

(Disclaimer: This is a developing story. More details are awaited.

