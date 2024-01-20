 Earthquake today: 4.4 magnitude quake hits Andaman and Nicobar island | Mint
Earthquake today: 4.4 magnitude quake hits Andaman and Nicobar island

 Livemint

Earthquake of Magnitude 4.4 occurred on 20-01-2024 at 07:06:19 IST in Andaman and Nicobar island. Latitude: 9.97, Longitude: 93.54, Depth: 11 Km.

A magnitude 4.4 earthquake hits Andaman and Nicobar island.
A magnitude 4.4 earthquake hits Andaman and Nicobar island.

An earthquake of 4.4 magnitude on the richer scale on Saturday morning jolted Andaman and Nicobar island, the National Center for Seismology wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

The quake hit the island at around 7 am today, January 20.

“Earthquake of Magnitude:4.4, Occurred on 20-01-2024, 07:06:19 IST, Lat: 9.97 & Long: 93.54, Depth: 11 Km ,Location: Andaman and Nicobar island," NCS said.

(Disclaimer: This is a developing story. More details are awaited.

Published: 20 Jan 2024, 07:44 AM IST
