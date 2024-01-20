Earthquake today: 4.4 magnitude quake hits Andaman and Nicobar island
Earthquake of Magnitude 4.4 occurred on 20-01-2024 at 07:06:19 IST in Andaman and Nicobar island. Latitude: 9.97, Longitude: 93.54, Depth: 11 Km.
An earthquake of 4.4 magnitude on the richer scale on Saturday morning jolted Andaman and Nicobar island, the National Center for Seismology wrote on X (formerly Twitter).
(Disclaimer: This is a developing story. More details are awaited.
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!