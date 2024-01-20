Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ News / India/  Earthquake today: 4.4 magnitude quake hits Andaman and Nicobar island

Earthquake today: 4.4 magnitude quake hits Andaman and Nicobar island

Livemint

Earthquake of Magnitude 4.4 occurred on 20-01-2024 at 07:06:19 IST in Andaman and Nicobar island. Latitude: 9.97, Longitude: 93.54, Depth: 11 Km.

A magnitude 4.4 earthquake hits Andaman and Nicobar island.

An earthquake of 4.4 magnitude on the richer scale on Saturday morning jolted Andaman and Nicobar island, the National Center for Seismology wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

The quake hit the island at around 7 am today, January 20.

“Earthquake of Magnitude:4.4, Occurred on 20-01-2024, 07:06:19 IST, Lat: 9.97 & Long: 93.54, Depth: 11 Km ,Location: Andaman and Nicobar island," NCS said.

(Disclaimer: This is a developing story. More details are awaited.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.