Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ News / India/  Earthquake today: 4.5 magnitude quake hits Leh

Earthquake today: 4.5 magnitude quake hits Leh

Livemint

An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 hit the Leh region in the wee hours of Tuesday, with the epicenter located at latitude 34.73 and longitude 77.07.

An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 hits Leh.

An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 hit the Leh region in the wee hours of Tuesday, said the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), adding that it occurred at around 4.33 am at a depth of 5 km.

The epicenter of the earthquake was found to be at latitude 34.73 and longitude 77.07.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), NCS wrote, “Earthquake of Magnitude:4.5, Occurred on 26-12-2023, 04:33:54 IST, Lat: 34.73 & Long: 77.07, Depth: 5 Km ,Location: Leh, Ladakh, India."

(Disclaimer: This is a breaking story. More details are awaited.)

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.