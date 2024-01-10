Earthquake today: 4.1 magnitude quake jolts Andaman Islands

The National Centre for Seismology informed that an earthquake of magnitude- 4.1 occurred on Tuesday, 10 January at 7. 53 am in Andaman Islands in India.

“Earthquake of Magnitude:4.1, Occurred on 10-01-2024, 07:53:49 IST, Lat: 12.66 & Long: 93.02,Depth: 10 Km , Location: Andaman Islands, India" NCS posted on X.

