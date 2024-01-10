Earthquake today: 4.1 magnitude quake jolts Andaman Islands
The National Centre for Seismology informed that an earthquake of Magnitude:4.5 occurred on Tuesday, 10 January at 7. 53 am in Andaman Islands in India.
