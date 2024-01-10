Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ News / India/  Earthquake today: 4.1 magnitude quake jolts Andaman Islands

Earthquake today: 4.1 magnitude quake jolts Andaman Islands

Livemint

  • The National Centre for Seismology informed that an earthquake of Magnitude:4.5 occurred on Tuesday, 10 January at 7. 53 am in Andaman Islands in India.

An earthquake of magnitude- 4.1 occurred on Tuesday, 10 January at 7. 53 am in Andaman Islands in India

The National Centre for Seismology informed that an earthquake of magnitude- 4.1 occurred on Tuesday, 10 January at 7. 53 am in Andaman Islands in India.

“Earthquake of Magnitude:4.1, Occurred on 10-01-2024, 07:53:49 IST, Lat: 12.66 & Long: 93.02,Depth: 10 Km , Location: Andaman Islands, India" NCS posted on X.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.