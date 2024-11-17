Hello User
Business News/ News / India/  Earthquake today: 4.7 magnitude jolt hits Afghanistan

Livemint

An earthquake of magnitude 4.7 struck Afghanistan on 17/11/2024 at 4:43 am IST. The National Centre for Seismology reported the epicentre at Latitude 36.12 N, Longitude 71.16 E, and a depth of 160 km.

Earthquake today: 4.7 magnitude hits Afghanistan. (Representative Image)

An earthquake of magnitude 4.7 on the Richter scale jolted Afghanistan on Sunday, the National Centre of Seismology (NCS) said.

Also Read: Gujarat: Earthquake of 4.2 magnitude hits Mahesana

The NCS said that the earthquake hit at 4:43 am (IST), at a depth of 160 kilometres. The epicentre of the earthquake was recorded at Latitude 36.12 N and Longitude 71.16 E.

"EQ of M: 4.7, On: 17/11/2024 04:43:20 IST, Lat: 36.12 N, Long: 71.16 E, Depth: 160 Km, Location: Afghanistan," the National Centre for Seismology said on social media platform X.

(With inputs from ANI)

