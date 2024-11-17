Earthquake today: 4.7 magnitude jolt hits Afghanistan
1 min read
17 Nov 2024, 08:30 AM IST
Livemint
An earthquake of magnitude 4.7 struck Afghanistan on 17/11/2024 at 4:43 am IST. The National Centre for Seismology reported the epicentre at Latitude 36.12 N, Longitude 71.16 E, and a depth of 160 km.
An earthquake of magnitude 4.7 on the Richter scale jolted Afghanistan on Sunday, the National Centre of Seismology (NCS) said.
The NCS said that the earthquake hit at 4:43 am (IST), at a depth of 160 kilometres. The epicentre of the earthquake was recorded at Latitude 36.12 N and Longitude 71.16 E.
"EQ of M: 4.7, On: 17/11/2024 04:43:20 IST, Lat: 36.12 N, Long: 71.16 E, Depth: 160 Km, Location: Afghanistan," the National Centre for Seismology said on social media platform X.
