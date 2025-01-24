Earthquake today: 4.8 magnitude quake strikes Myanmar on Friday

Earthquake today: An earthquake of magnitude 4.8 on the Richter Scale jolted Myanmar in the early hours of Friday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to NCS, the magnitude 4.8 earthquake occurred at 12:53 am (IST) at a depth of 106 kilometres. It was recorded at Latitude 24.68 N and Longitude 94.87 E.

"EQ of M: 4.8, On: 24/01/2025 00:53:35 IST, Lat: 24.68 N, Long: 94.87 E, Depth: 106 Km, Location: Myanmar," the NCS stated in a post on X. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

There were no immediate reports of casualties or major damage.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}