Business News/ News / India/  Earthquake today: 4.8 magnitude quake strikes Myanmar on Friday

Earthquake today: A quake of magnitude

Earthquake today: An earthquake of magnitude 4.8 on the Richter Scale jolted Myanmar in the early hours of Friday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.

According to NCS, the magnitude 4.8 earthquake occurred at 12:53 am (IST) at a depth of 106 kilometres. It was recorded at Latitude 24.68 N and Longitude 94.87 E.

"EQ of M: 4.8, On: 24/01/2025 00:53:35 IST, Lat: 24.68 N, Long: 94.87 E, Depth: 106 Km, Location: Myanmar," the NCS stated in a post on X.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or major damage.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is a breaking, refresh for updates)

