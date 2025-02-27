Morigaon: According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), an earthquake of magnitude five on the Richter scale struck Assam's Morigaon district in the early hours of Thursday. According to NCS, the earthquake occurred at 2:25 am at a depth of 16 kilometres.

"EQ of M: 5.0, On: 27/02/2025 02:25:40 IST, Lat: 26.28 N, Long: 92.24 E, Depth: 16 Km, Location: Morigaon, Assam," the NCS said on X.

The sudden tremors startled residents, causing many to rush out of their homes at midnight.

Social media reaction Social media strongly reacted to the tremors as one user stated, “Did you feel?” Another user remarked, “Made me wake up , such was the shock and at this time of night it’s damn scary.” A third user stated, “It felt mush stronger than 5 here in Arunachal[sic]." A fourth user replied, "Hope people are safe in Assam."

A fifth user commented, “yea, this was long!” A sixth user said, “It was very strong.” A seventh user said, “Guwahati was freaking shaking at 2:25 am.”

Earlier, an earthquake of magnitude 5.1 on the Richter scale struck the Bay of Bengal in the early hours of Tuesday. According to NCS, the earthquake occurred at 6:10 am at a depth of 91 kilometres.

"EQ of M: 5.1, On: 25/02/2025 06:10:25 IST, Lat: 19.52 N, Long: 88.55 E, Depth: 91 Km, Location: Bay of Bengal," the NCS said on X. An India Meteorological Department (IMD) official said, the tremor was recorded at latitude 19.52 N and longitude 88.55 E, PTI reported.