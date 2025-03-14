A 5.2-magnitude earthquake struck Kargil in Ladakh early Friday, according to the National Center for Seismology. Tremors were also felt in Jammu and Kashmir. The quake occurred at 2:50 AM at a depth of 15 km.

“EQ of M: 5.2, On: 14/03/2025 02:50:05 IST, Lat: 33.37 N, Long: 76.76 E, Depth: 15 Km, Location: Kargil, Ladakh,” National Center for Seismology posted on X.

Scientists have identified earthquake-prone areas in India based on past earthquakes, seismic activity, and the region's tectonic structure.

The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has divided the country into four seismic zones: V, IV, III, and II. Zone V has the highest risk of earthquakes, while Zone II has the lowest.