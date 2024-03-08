Hello User
Business News/ News / India/  Earthquake today: 6.0 magnitude quake strikes Philippines' Mindanao

Earthquake today: 6.0 magnitude quake strikes Philippines' Mindanao

Written By Sharmila Bhadoria

An earthquake of magnitude 6.0 struck Mindanao in the Philippines on Thursday. The depth of the quake was measured at 140 km

An earthquake of magnitude 6.0 struck Philippines' Mindanao on Thursday

Earthquake of magnitude 6.0 strikes Mindanao in Philippines. No injuries or damage to property has been reported so far.

The depth of the earthquake was measured at 140 km.

According to the NCS, the tremors were felt at about 14:41:47 IST.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:6.0, Occurred on 08-03-2024, 14:41:47 IST, Lat: 5.81 & Long: 126.90, Depth: 140 Km, Location: Mindanao, Philippines," the NCS said in a post on social media.

(This is a breaking refresh for updates)

