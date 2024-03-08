Earthquake today: 6.0 magnitude quake strikes Philippines' Mindanao

An earthquake of magnitude 6.0 struck Mindanao in the Philippines on Thursday. The depth of the quake was measured at 140 km

According to the NCS, the tremors were felt at about 14:41:47 IST.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:6.0, Occurred on 08-03-2024, 14:41:47 IST, Lat: 5.81 & Long: 126.90, Depth: 140 Km, Location: Mindanao, Philippines," the NCS said in a post on social media.

