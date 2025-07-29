Earthquake Today: 6.5 magnitude earthquake rocks Bay of Bengal, tsunami threats ruled out

Earthquake today: A 6.5 magnitude earthquake rocked the Bay of Bengal in the early hours of Tuesday, various earthquake monitoring agencies reported.

Advertisement

According to the latest figures by the National Centre for Seismology, the magnitude was 6.3 on the Richter scale. The tremors struck the Bay of Bengal at 00:11:50 IST.

The epicentre of the earthquake was located at a latitude 6.82 degree north: and a longitude of 93.37 degree east. The depth of the quake was recorded at 10 kilometres, making it a shallow one.

The earthquake occurred near the Nicobar islands — 538 kilometres south of Port Blair, Andaman and Nicobar island.

There were no immediate reports of casualties.

No tsunami threat According to the Indian Tsunami Early Warning System, there was no threat of a tsunami due to the earthquake today.

“Based on pre-run model scenarios, there is NO THREAT to countries in the Indian Ocean. No further bulletins will be issued unless the situation changes,” it said.

Advertisement

“No further bulletins will be issued by IOTWMS-TSP INDIA for this event unlessother information becomes available,” the notice added.

Global agencies report The earthquake struck 259 kilometers west-northwest of Sabang, in western Indonesia's Aceh province, the the United States Geological Survey said.

Aceh was the area most devastated by the magnitude-9.1 earthquake and tsunami that killed more than 220,000 people in 15 countries in 2004.

An earthquake of magnitude 6.2 struck India's Nicobar Islands on Tuesday, the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) said.

Delhi's mega mock drill to tackle earthquakes A first-ever "mega-scale" disaster management mock exercise will be conducted in the national capital region (NCR) on August 1 with the involvement of multiple emergency response agencies working to tackle earthquake, industrial and chemical hazards-like situations.

Advertisement

The drill will be preceded by a symposium of multiple stakeholder agencies to be held on July 29 and table-top exercises (TTEx) on July 30 at the Manekshaw Centre in Delhi.

This mega exercise is named Suraksha Chakra and this is the first such integrated disaster management exercise to be held in Delhi-NCR, an NDMA member said during a press briefing here.