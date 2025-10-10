Earthquake Today: 7.6-magnitude quake strikes Philippines, widespread power outages reported, tsunami feared

A massive 7.6-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of the Philippines on Thursday, triggering fears of a possible tsunami and aftershocks across the region.

While the quake was initially pegged at 7.4 by the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC), the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) said the magnitude was 7.6.

Following Friday's quake, PHIVOLCS told AP that it was expecting damage and aftershocks from the earthquake, which was centered at sea about 62 kilometers southeast of Manay town in Davao Oriental province and was caused by movement in a fault at a shallow depth of 10 kilometers (6 miles).

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center in Honolulu, meanwhile, said hazardous waves were possible within 300 kilometers of the epicenter, with waves up to 3 meters (10 feet) above normal tides possible on some Philippine coasts near the epicenter and smaller waves possible in Indonesia and Palau.

This comes a day after a 4.4 magnitude earthquake struck at 10:30 am local time on October 9, 2025, with its epicenter three kilometers north-northeast of Pugo in La Union province at a depth of 23 kilometers.

The tremor caused strong shaking in Baguio City, leading to evacuations at schools and universities and the suspension of classes for the day by Mayor Benjamin Magalong, while lower intensities affected areas in Benguet, Mountain Province, and Pangasinan.

No casualties or major damage were reported, though PHIVOLCS warned of possible aftershocks in the seismically active region.

The Philippines lies in what is known as the Pacific Ring of Fire, where 90% of the world's earthquakes, including some of the largest ones, occur.