Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Get Exclusive Features
With the Mint App

Get App
  • Trade Insights
  • My Mint
  • Infographics
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ News / India/  Earthquake today: A magnitude 5.3 quake hit Himachal Pradesh's Chamba

Earthquake today: A magnitude 5.3 quake hit Himachal Pradesh's Chamba

Livemint

Earthquake today: A magnitude 5.3 quake hit Himachal Pradesh's Chamba

A magnitude 5.3 quake hit Himachal Pradesh's Chamba

An earthquake of magnitude 5.3 on the Richter Scale hit Chamba in Himachal Pradesh on Thursday.

The National Center for Seismology in a post on X (formerly Twitter) said, “Earthquake of Magnitude: 5.3, Occurred on 04-04-2024, 21:34:32 IST, Lat: 33.09 & Long: 76.59, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Chamba, Himachal Pradesh."

There have been no immediate reports of loss of lives or injuries.

(Disclaimer: This is a breaking story. More details are awaited.)

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.