Earthquake today: A magnitude 5.3 quake hit Himachal Pradesh's Chamba
An earthquake of magnitude 5.3 on the Richter Scale hit Chamba in Himachal Pradesh on Thursday.
The National Center for Seismology in a post on X (formerly Twitter) said, “Earthquake of Magnitude: 5.3, Occurred on 04-04-2024, 21:34:32 IST, Lat: 33.09 & Long: 76.59, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Chamba, Himachal Pradesh."
There have been no immediate reports of loss of lives or injuries.
(Disclaimer: This is a breaking story. More details are awaited.)
