Earthquake today: Afghanistan hit by earthquake, tremors felt in Delhi-NCR
An earthquake of magnitude 5.8 jolted Afghanistan on Saturday, the National Center for Seismology reported. It took place at 9.31pm, at a depth of 181 Km.
No reports of casualties or material damage are known yet.
"The quake hit twice at around 9:30 pm," said Preeti Shankar, who resides in a high-rise apartment in Noida on the eastern fringes of Delhi told PTI.
(This is a developing story. Please come back for more details)