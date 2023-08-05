An earthquake of magnitude 5.8 jolted Afghanistan on Saturday, the National Center for Seismology reported. It took place at 9.31pm, at a depth of 181 Km.

The epicentre of the earthquake was located at 36.38 degrees north on the latitude and 70.77 degrees east on the longitude in the Hindukush region of Afghanistan, the National Centre for Seismology said. "Earthquake of Magnitude:5.8, Occurred on 05-08-2023, 21:31:48 IST, Lat: 36.38 & Long: 70.77, Depth: 181 Km, Location: Hindu Kush Region, Afghanistan," the NCS tweeted.

No reports of casualties or material damage are known yet.

"The quake hit twice at around 9:30 pm," said Preeti Shankar, who resides in a high-rise apartment in Noida on the eastern fringes of Delhi told PTI.

(This is a developing story. Please come back for more details)