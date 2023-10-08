comScore
Earthquake today: After Andaman sea, quake of magnitude 3.2 hits Manipur
Breaking News

Earthquake today: After Andaman sea, quake of magnitude 3.2 hits Manipur

 Livemint

After Andaman sea, quake of magnitude 3.2 hits Manipur

An earthquake of magnitude 3.2 on the Richter scale struck Kangpokpi district of Manipur on October 8, the National Centre for Seismology informed.

The tremors struck at 7:22 am on October 8 at a depth of 26 km, the NCS informed further.

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 3.2 occurred on 08-10-2023, 07:22:13 IST, Lat: 25.10 and Long: 93.86, Depth: 26 km, Location: Kangpokpi, Manipur," read a post on the official handle of NCS on X.

Also Read: Afghanistan: Powerful earthquake, aftershocks kills more than 100 people. Top updates

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

Earlier, on Sunday, an earthquake of magnitude 4.3 hit the Andaman Sea in the early hours. The tremors struck at 3:20 am at a depth of 10 km, the NCS said. 

NCS is the nodal agency of the Government of India for monitoring of earthquake activity in the country.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

Updated: 08 Oct 2023, 08:19 AM IST
