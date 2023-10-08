An earthquake of magnitude 3.2 on the Richter scale struck Kangpokpi district of Manipur on October 8, the National Centre for Seismology informed.

The tremors struck at 7:22 am on October 8 at a depth of 26 km, the NCS informed further. "Earthquake of Magnitude: 3.2 occurred on 08-10-2023, 07:22:13 IST, Lat: 25.10 and Long: 93.86, Depth: 26 km, Location: Kangpokpi, Manipur," read a post on the official handle of NCS on X. Also Read: Afghanistan: Powerful earthquake, aftershocks kills more than 100 people. Top updates

Earlier, on Sunday, an earthquake of magnitude 4.3 hit the Andaman Sea in the early hours. The tremors struck at 3:20 am at a depth of 10 km, the NCS said.

NCS is the nodal agency of the Government of India for monitoring of earthquake activity in the country.

