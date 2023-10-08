Hello User
Business News/ News / India/  Earthquake today: After Andaman sea, quake of magnitude 3.2 hits Manipur
BREAKING NEWS

Earthquake today: After Andaman sea, quake of magnitude 3.2 hits Manipur

Livemint

  • After Andaman sea, quake of magnitude 3.2 hits Manipur

Mint Image

An earthquake of magnitude 3.2 on the Richter scale struck Kangpokpi district of Manipur on October 8, the National Centre for Seismology informed.

The tremors struck at 7:22 am on October 8 at a depth of 26 km, the NCS informed further.

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 3.2 occurred on 08-10-2023, 07:22:13 IST, Lat: 25.10 and Long: 93.86, Depth: 26 km, Location: Kangpokpi, Manipur," read a post on the official handle of NCS on X.

Also Read: Afghanistan: Powerful earthquake, aftershocks kills more than 100 people. Top updates

Earlier, on Sunday, an earthquake of magnitude 4.3 hit the Andaman Sea in the early hours. The tremors struck at 3:20 am at a depth of 10 km, the NCS said.

NCS is the nodal agency of the Government of India for monitoring of earthquake activity in the country.

Updated: 08 Oct 2023, 08:19 AM IST
