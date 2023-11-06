Earthquake today: Strong tremors felt in Delhi as 5.2 magnitude quake hits Nepal

Earthquake today: An earthquake of magnitude 5.2 on the Richter scale struck Nepal on Monday. The tremors of the quake were also felt in Delhi.

The country is grappling with the aftermath of a 6.9 magnitude earthquake that struck the region on Friday. More than 150 people lost their lives due to the quake in Nepal. “Earthquake of Magnitude:5.6, Occurred on 06-11-2023, 16:16:40 IST, Lat: 28.89 & Long: 82.36, Depth: 10 Km, Region," posted National Centre for Seismology on X, formerly Twitter, on Monday. Also Read: Delhi earthquake: 6.4 magnitude quake hits Nepal, strong tremors felt

The epicenter of the earthquake was located 233 kilometers north of Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh. The quake triggered panic among people. Many of them witnessed vigorous shaking of furniture. Several social media users shared visuals of people rushing out of residential buildings.

After facing the powerful earthquake on Saturday, Nepal also witnessed aftershocks for the next two days. Within a week, another major earthquake struck the nation on Monday. So far, around 153 people have lost their lives and more than 160 people have been injured in Nepal. A huge loss of property was also reported in many parts of the country. The last time, Nepal faced an earthquake of such a huge intensity was in 2015.

Nepal is extremely vulnerable to earthquakes because it is located in one of the most active tectonic zones of the world.

