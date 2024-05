The north-eastern state of Arunachal Pradesh was hit by a 3.1 magnitude earthquake on the Ritcher scale on May 8, as per the National Center for Seismology (NCS), ANI reported.

The quake was felt in the Lower Subansiri region of Arunachal Pradesh at 4:55 am today, the NSC added, it said.

This is a breaking story, more updates are awaited…

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Amazon Summer Sale is here! Splurge and save now! Click Here!