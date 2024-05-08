Earthquake today: Arunachal Pradesh hit by 3.1 magnitude quake

The earthquake was felt in the Lower Subansiri region of Arunachal Pradesh at 4:55 am today, as per an the National Center for Seismology

The north-eastern state of Arunachal Pradesh was hit by a 3.1 magnitude earthquake on the Ritcher scale on May 8, as per the National Center for Seismology (NCS), ANI reported. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The quake was felt in the Lower Subansiri region of Arunachal Pradesh at 4:55 am today, the NSC added, it said.

This is a breaking story, more updates are awaited… {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

