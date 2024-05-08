Earthquake today: Arunachal Pradesh hit by 3.1 magnitude quake
The earthquake was felt in the Lower Subansiri region of Arunachal Pradesh at 4:55 am today, as per an the National Center for Seismology
The north-eastern state of Arunachal Pradesh was hit by a 3.1 magnitude earthquake on the Ritcher scale on May 8, as per the National Center for Seismology (NCS), ANI reported.
The quake was felt in the Lower Subansiri region of Arunachal Pradesh at 4:55 am today, the NSC added, it said.
This is a breaking story, more updates are awaited…
