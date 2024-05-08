Hello User
Business News/ News / India/  Earthquake today: Arunachal Pradesh hit by 3.1 magnitude quake

Earthquake today: Arunachal Pradesh hit by 3.1 magnitude quake

Livemint

The earthquake was felt in the Lower Subansiri region of Arunachal Pradesh at 4:55 am today, as per an the National Center for Seismology

Earthquake today: A visualisation of the earthquake in Arunachal Pradesh

The north-eastern state of Arunachal Pradesh was hit by a 3.1 magnitude earthquake on the Ritcher scale on May 8, as per the National Center for Seismology (NCS), ANI reported.

The quake was felt in the Lower Subansiri region of Arunachal Pradesh at 4:55 am today, the NSC added, it said.

This is a breaking story, more updates are awaited…

