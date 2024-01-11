Earthquake today: Tremors felt in Delhi-NCR after a 6.1 magnitude quake jolts Afghanistan
Earthquake today: Fresh tremors of earthquake were felt in Delhi on Thursday. Quake shocks were felt from an earthquake that struck with 6.1 magnitude on the Richter scale hits Afghanistan.
Strong tremors were felt in Lahore, Islamabad, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cities. According to the US Geological Survey, the quake of magnitude 6.4 Ritcher stuck at a depth of 206.6 km 44 km SSW of Jurm in Afghanistan at 2:50 pm today, January 11.
(This is a breaking, refresh for updates)
