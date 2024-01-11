 Earthquake today: Tremors felt in Delhi-NCR after a 6.1 magnitude quake jolts Afghanistan | Mint
Earthquake today: Tremors felt in Delhi-NCR after a 6.1 magnitude quake jolts Afghanistan

 Livemint

Earthquake today: Tremors felt in Delhi-NCR. Details awaited

Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi-NCR region on Thursday. Premium
Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi-NCR region on Thursday.

Earthquake today: Fresh tremors of earthquake were felt in Delhi on Thursday. Quake shocks were felt from an earthquake that struck with 6.1 magnitude on the Richter scale hits Afghanistan.

The tremors were felt after a 6.1 magnitude earthquake struck Afghanistan on Thursday. The quake's epicenter was located 241 kilometers northeast of Kabul.

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 6.1, Occurred on 11-01-2024, 14:50:24 IST, Lat: 36.48 & Long: 70.45, Depth: 220 Km, Location: Afghanistan," National Center for Seismology tweeted.

Strong tremors were felt in Lahore, Islamabad, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cities. According to the US Geological Survey, the quake of magnitude 6.4 Ritcher stuck at a depth of 206.6 km 44 km SSW of Jurm in Afghanistan at 2:50 pm today, January 11. 

(This is a breaking, refresh for updates)

Published: 11 Jan 2024, 03:03 PM IST
