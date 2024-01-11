Earthquake today: Fresh tremors of earthquake were felt in Delhi on Thursday. Quake shocks were felt from an earthquake that struck with 6.1 magnitude on the Richter scale hits Afghanistan. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The tremors were felt after a 6.1 magnitude earthquake struck Afghanistan on Thursday. The quake's epicenter was located 241 kilometers northeast of Kabul.

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 6.1, Occurred on 11-01-2024, 14:50:24 IST, Lat: 36.48 & Long: 70.45, Depth: 220 Km, Location: Afghanistan," National Center for Seismology tweeted. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Strong tremors were felt in Lahore, Islamabad, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cities. According to the US Geological Survey, the quake of magnitude 6.4 Ritcher stuck at a depth of 206.6 km 44 km SSW of Jurm in Afghanistan at 2:50 pm today, January 11.

(This is a breaking, refresh for updates)

