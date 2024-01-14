Earthquake today: 3.3 magnitude quake hit Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh

An earthquake of magnitude 3.1 on the Richter scale struck Bilaspur, Chattisgarh on Sunday at 2:18 pm, according to National Centre for Seismology.

Given the mild intensity of the earthquake, there has been no reports of any casualty or property damage in the area.

Recently, Delhi and its nearby areas received tremors due to an earthquake of magnitude 6.3 that struck Afghanistan. Nearly, six months ago, a 3.9 magnitude of quake on Richter scale struck Gourela-Pendra-Marwahi and Korba districts of Chhattisgarh on Sunday at 9 am. The epicentre of the earthquake was nearly 5 kilometres beneath the ground in Korba West of Chhattisgarh.

Local media reported of damage in several houses located in the area. According to media reports, people quickly moved out of their houses to save their lives. THe natural calamity left wide cracks on the walls of different houses in Korba, Rajasthan. The jolts of the earthquake were felt for nearly 2 to 3 seconds.

In India, Meghalaya, Himachal, and even Delhi witness frequent earthquakes.

