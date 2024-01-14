 Earthquake today: 3.3 magnitude quake hit Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh | Mint
Active Stocks
Fri Jan 12 2024 15:57:32
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 135.30 0.30%
  1. Infosys share price
  2. 1,612.20 7.84%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 633.75 2.17%
  1. Tata Consultancy Services share price
  2. 3,881.70 3.89%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 816.25 0.05%
Business News/ News / India/  Earthquake today: 3.3 magnitude quake hit Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh
Back Back

Earthquake today: 3.3 magnitude quake hit Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh

 Livemint

Earthquake today: 3.3 magnitude quake hit Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh

An earthquake of magnitude 3.1 on Richter scale hit Chattisgarh on SundayPremium
An earthquake of magnitude 3.1 on Richter scale hit Chattisgarh on Sunday

An earthquake of magnitude 3.1 on the Richter scale struck Bilaspur, Chattisgarh on Sunday at 2:18 pm, according to National Centre for Seismology.

Given the mild intensity of the earthquake, there has been no reports of any casualty or property damage in the area. 

Recently, Delhi and its nearby areas received tremors due to an earthquake of magnitude 6.3 that struck Afghanistan. Nearly, six months ago, a 3.9 magnitude of quake on Richter scale struck Gourela-Pendra-Marwahi and Korba districts of Chhattisgarh on Sunday at 9 am. The epicentre of the earthquake was nearly 5 kilometres beneath the ground in Korba West of Chhattisgarh.

Local media reported of damage in several houses located in the area. According to media reports, people quickly moved out of their houses to save their lives. THe natural calamity left wide cracks on the walls of different houses in Korba, Rajasthan. The jolts of the earthquake were felt for nearly 2 to 3 seconds.

In India, Meghalaya, Himachal, and even Delhi witness frequent earthquakes.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 14 Jan 2024, 02:49 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App