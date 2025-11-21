Earthquake in Kolkata? Social media abuzz with videos — tremors last few seconds, 'was very powerful'

Several social media users claimed on Friday that they felt an earthquake in Kolkata, West Bengal, for a “few seconds” and said it was a “powerful” one.

A user posted on X, “That earthquake lasted over 30 seconds and was very powerful.” Another commented, “Oh my god. This is the most terrifying earthquake I have ever felt, literally the whole building shook.”

Netizens were quick to share videos shot in their homes during the earthquake. One showed a shaking chandelier, while another showed vibrating water bottles.

One person even claimed, "This is the most terrifying earthquake I have ever felt, literally the whole building shook." Many also said they felt tremors "at 10:10 am."

5.7 magnitude quake jolts Bangladesh, tremors felt in West Bengal Tremors were felt in several places of South Bengal, including Kolkata, on Friday morning, as an earthquake of magnitude 5.7 jolted Bangladesh's Narsingdi, the news agency PTI quoted the India Meteorological Department (IMD) as saying.

“The quake struck 13 km south-southwest of Narsingdi in the neighbouring country at 10.08 am, and at a depth of 10 km,” the IMD reportedly said.

Several people in Kolkata and other districts were seen coming out on the streets as a precautionary measure.